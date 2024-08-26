Name Pune International Airport After Sant Tukaram, Demands Murlidhar Mohol | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol took to X (formerly Twitter) late on Sunday to announce that he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, demanding that Pune International Airport be named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

"The state government is positive about the naming of Pune Airport, and soon this proposal will be sent to the central government. After that, a follow-up will be taken up with the central government," the Pune MP wrote.

Explaining the process of naming, Mohol stated that the proposal for naming an airport comes from the state government to the central government, and after that, the naming is decided. "Hence, as the people's representative of Pune, I have put my demand before the state government," he added.

Mohol noted that Lohegaon, the location of the airport, was Sant Tukaram Maharaj's mother's village. "Therefore, the relationship between Lohegaon and Sant Tukaram was intimate. Moreover, the villagers of Lohegaon share the same desire, and the sentiments of all the Warkari communities in Maharashtra are also connected with this. Therefore, naming the Lohegaon airport after Sant Tukaram would be more appropriate," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Mohol recently conducted a comprehensive review of the airport facilities, including a detailed inspection of the Medical Inspection (MI) Room. He assessed the operational readiness and services provided at the airport to ensure a seamless experience for passengers. He expressed his satisfaction with the current standards while emphasising the importance of continual improvement to meet the growing needs of travellers. His discussion with the airport authority focussed on enhancing the infrastructure and service quality at the airport to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic and improve overall efficiency. He also highlighted the importance of Pune Airport as a vital gateway to the city and the surrounding region. He assured that the Ministry of Civil Aviation would extend all possible support to address the challenges faced by the airport.