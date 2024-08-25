 Pune Police Launch Project To Increase Road Capacity, Prevent Traffic Jams On 32 Major Routes
As part of this project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the traffic police have been categorising the city's roads based on usage since August 16

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Pune Police Launch Project To Increase Road Capacity, Prevent Traffic Jams On 32 Major Routes | FPJ Photo

The Pune City Police's traffic control branch has launched a new project to increase road capacity and reduce travel time on key roads in the city.

Once all roads have been successfully categorised, the traffic police and other stakeholders will implement measures to combat congestion and cut down travel time.

Additionally, the police are planning measures to prevent traffic congestion on 32 major roads in the city ahead of Ganeshotsav.

According to a press release issued by Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil on Saturday, action has been taken against 2,412 tempo vehicles, 607 cranes, 123 heavy vehicles, and 92 other vehicles found driving on footpaths from August 16 to 21. Action was also taken against 299 vehicles for driving on the wrong side, 31 vehicles for making illegal turns, and 1,032 for jumping signals. Additionally, 251 hawkers were fined, and notices were issued to 156 private establishments for allegedly obstructing traffic.

In a crackdown on drunk driving, the police have taken action against 203 individuals between August 1 and August 22. Fines were also levied against 1,304 individuals for using fancy number plates, 636 for rash driving, and 2,212 two-wheelers for carrying three people.

