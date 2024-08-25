VIDEO: At Least 12 Injured As MSRTC Bus & Car Collide At Bopodi On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway | Video Screengrab

At least 12 people were injured, including one woman who was seriously injured, in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Bopodi on the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Sunday.

Watch Video:

#Maharashtra: At Least 12 Injured As MSRTC Bus, Car Collide At Bopodi On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway#Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/03JdabJhQE — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 25, 2024

According to the information received, some of the injured were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, while others were taken to a nearby hospital.

Read Also Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning

Khadki Police Station is conducting an investigation in this regard.