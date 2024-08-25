 VIDEO: At Least 12 Injured As MSRTC Bus & Car Collide At Bopodi On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
VIDEO: At Least 12 Injured As MSRTC Bus & Car Collide At Bopodi On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway | Video Screengrab

At least 12 people were injured, including one woman who was seriously injured, in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Bopodi on the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Sunday.

According to the information received, some of the injured were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, while others were taken to a nearby hospital.

Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning
Khadki Police Station is conducting an investigation in this regard.

