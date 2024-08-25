VIDEO: At Least 12 Injured As MSRTC Bus & Car Collide At Bopodi On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway

At least 12 people were injured, including one woman who was seriously injured, in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Bopodi on the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Sunday.
Watch Video:
According to the information received, some of the injured were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, while others were taken to a nearby hospital.
Khadki Police Station is conducting an investigation in this regard.
FPJ Shorts
Revathy Sampath Claims Malayalam Actor Siddique Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 21: 'He Called Me Daughter'
FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France
Video: Babar Azam Escapes Pair In PAK vs BAN 1st Test As Litton Das Drops Sitter, Commentators React
Unified Pension Scheme: X User Asks Why Private Sector Does Not Have Such Scheme; Netizens React