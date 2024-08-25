Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning | PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the ghat areas of Pune and its surrounding regions for Monday. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in ghat areas, with moderate rain in the plains," read the notification.

IMD Mumbai has issued a 'Red Alert' for the ghat areas of Pune for today and tomorrow while 'Orange Alert' has been issued for Monday (August 26). #Pune #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vkL6tMlTMV — Ali shaikh (@alimshaikhTOI) August 24, 2024

The IMD had issued a red alert earlier for Saturday and Sunday, and as expected, heavy rainfall was witnessed in the city. Due to this, water discharge from dams increased. As a result, several vehicles on the Deccan side of the Mula-Mutha river were trapped in flash floods. Following this, district authorities have advised people to drive carefully along the ghats and exercise caution near the riverbed. Similar warnings have also been issued around dams like Nira Deoghar, Warasgaon, Kasarasai, and Pavana.

This heavy rainfall was due to the resurgence of the monsoon after a brief lull. During this period, a significant temperature rise was observed.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for Tuesday and Wednesday. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas; light to moderate rain in plains," read the notification.