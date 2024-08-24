VIDEO: Helicopter Crashes Near Paud in Pune, Four Occupants Suffer Injuries

A helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Pune's Mulshi tehsil on Saturday afternoon, police said.
All four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they may have suffered injuries, an official said.
"The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," he said.
FPJ Shorts
Ravi Teja Gets Discharged From Hospital After 'Successful' Surgery For Muscle Tear, Shares Health Update
People Can Now Ignore Their Boss Post Work; New Law In This Country Allows Employees To Do This
'I Wish They Didn't Have A Monopoly': Harsha Bhogle Slams IndiGo For Mishandling Elderly Couple's Seats
NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date