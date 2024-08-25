Traffic Curbs In Pune For Dahi Handi: Here's All You Need To Know

Dahi Handi | Sytze Bentveld | Pinterest

Pune City Traffic Police have announced that vehicular diversions will be in place for Dahi Handi celebrations. These restrictions will be enforced from 5pm on Monday. The traffic diversions are as follows:

- Vehicles travelling from Shivaji Road to Swargate will be diverted via SG Barve Chowk, Jangali Maharaj Road, and Khandoji Baba Chowk, and can then take either Tilak Road or Shastri Road.

- Vehicles travelling from Bajirao Road to Shivajinagar via Puram Chowk will be diverted via Tilak Road and Fergusson College Road. Alternatively, commuters can proceed to Senadatta Chowk from Puram Chowk.

- To travel from SG Barve Chowk to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), vehicles will need to take Jangali Maharaj Road and then turn left from Jhansichi Rani Chowk.

- One-way traffic will be implemented from Budhwar Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk.

- Traffic will be restricted from Rameshwar Chowk to Shanipar, and commuters will be directed to take alternate routes.

- Vehicles will be restricted from Sonya Maruti Chowk to Seva Sadan Chowk via Laxmi Road. These vehicles will be diverted from Sonya Maruti Chowk to take the route via Phadke Haud.

- Traffic coming from Shivaji Road towards Ganesh Road via Jijamata Chowk and Daruwala Bridge will be diverted via Gadgil Statue, Kumbharves Chowk, Pawale Chowk, and Old Sat Toti Police Chowky.

- Traffic on Ganesh Road will be closed from Daruwala Bridge. Vehicles intending to reach Devjibaba Chowk and Phadke Haud will be diverted via Apollo Talkies, Narpatgiri Chowk, Daruwala Bridge, and Doodh Bhatti.