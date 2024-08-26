Pune: 20-Year-Old Female Constable Jumps Into Indrayani River In Alandi; Search Underway | Representative Image

A 20-year-old female police constable allegedly jumped into the Indrayani River in the temple town of Alandi in Pune on Sunday evening. The search operation is currently underway.

According to information received, the constable has been identified as Anushka Kedar, who was posted with the Pune Rural Police Headquarters. Hailing from Beed, this was her first posting after completing training.

Read Also Burger King Moves Bombay HC After Losing Legal Battle In Pune Court

Reportedly, Kedar took the drastic step after telling a friend that she was ending her life. "Constable Anushka Kedar jumped into the Indrayani river from the bridge on Chakan Road. The probe suggests that before she jumped, she called a friend saying she was ending her life. The incident took place around 5.20pm," a police official told IE.

He added that after receiving information, a team immediately rushed to the spot, and with the help of divers and fire brigade personnel, a search operation was launched. However, the high level of water in the river due to the discharge from the dams is posing challenges for the search, he added.

Read Also Name Pune International Airport After Sant Tukaram, Demands Murlidhar Mohol

"We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading up to the incident and the causes behind it," the official concluded.