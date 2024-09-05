 Ganeshotsav In Pune: FDA To Commence Special Drive To Check Food Adulteration
Citizens can report if they come across adulteration by calling the toll-free number 1800222356

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File Photo

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Pune unit of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the commencement of a special drive to check food adulteration.

During this drive, the FDA will maintain strict vigilance over the production and sale of milk and dairy products. "Suspicious food items will be seized, and samples will be sent to the lab for testing. Additionally, if required repeated enforcement and inspection will be conducted to ensure the safety of food items and to verify that they comply with food safety standards,” said Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region.

He added that the FDA will instruct Ganpati mandals to ensure that the sweets distributed to devotees are prepared under hygienic conditions to prevent any incidents of food poisoning.

Moreover, the FDA will also hold a meeting with food business operators in the city. During this meeting, the business operators will be informed about the legal provisions and hygiene practices of preparing food. They will also be instructed to ensure that the production, storage, transportation, and sale of sweets is carried out in a hygienic environment.

Meanwhile, citizens can report if they come across adulteration by calling the toll-free number 1800222356.

