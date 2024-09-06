Pune Weather Update: Rainy Ganeshotsav Expected As IMD Issues Orange Alert | PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune district on September 7 and 8, dampening the spirits of revellers during Ganeshotsav.

According to the IMD, Pune district is likely to experience "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas, with moderate rainfall in the plains" on September 7 and 8.

For September 9 and 10, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting "heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas, with light to moderate rain in the plains."

Additionally, the IMD predicts that Pune is set to receive excess rainfall as the monsoon enters its final phase. This is seen as a positive development, especially since the district reported a large deficit last year. Most of the dams supplying water to Pune city are nearly full, so any excess rainfall could lead to more water being released into the riverbed.