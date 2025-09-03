Eye Donation Fortnight: Awareness Lecture Held At District Collector Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Eye transplantation is the only alternative to provide sight to the blind due to cornea. Hence, people should resolve to donate eyes so that they can see the world even after their death”, opined Government Medical College and Hospital’s (GMCH) head of the ophthalmic department Dr Archana Patil Vare.

She was delivering a lecture on ‘Eye Donation and the Care to be taken’ during the Eye Donation fortnight programme held at the planning hall at District collector office on Tuesday. District collector Dilip Swami presided over. Resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate, district supply officer Pravin Fulari, deputy district collector Dr Suchita Shinde, Eknath Bangale, sub-divisional officer Dr Vyankat Rathod, ophthalmologist Dr Shobha Zanwar and other dignitaries were present.

Dr Patil further said, blindness due to damage of cornea is extensive in our country, of which one percent is children. Every year, around 30,000 corneas are needed for eye transplantation in the country. Hence, there is a need to create awareness about eye donation among the people. Any person can donate eyes. The registered medical officer can conduct the surgery of the eye donation after six hours of the death of the patient. Anyone can donate an eye by registering with the nearest eye bank, Dr Patil said.

A street play for the awareness of eye donation was presented on the occasion. Eknath Bangale made an introductory speech. District collector Swami appealed to the people to donate eyes in large numbers after death. Officers and employees of the district collector office were present.