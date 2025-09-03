Pune: Water Woes Deepen In PMC Areas Despite Rains; Citizens Demand Action | PTI

Amid heavy rainfall in Pune, the water levels in several areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have reached alarming levels. A meeting of the Water Committee, constituted under the directions of the Bombay High Court in PIL 126/2023, was held at PMC headquarters on Wednesday to address the crisis.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Commissioner of PMC and attended by senior officers of the Water Supply Department along with representatives of nearly 250 housing societies from Lohegaon, Wagholi, Manjari Budruk, Hadapsar, Mundhwa-Keshavnagar, Kharadi and neighbouring areas.

Residents highlighted that despite good rainfall, water shortages remain severe, forcing them to spend heavily on private tankers. Large housing complexes in Keshavnagar-Mundhwa reported spending huge amounts on tanker water. Residents of a few societies alleged harassment by the builder, claiming that despite affidavits submitted to PMC during the commencement certificate process, builders are failing to provide water. According to PMC rules, until civic supply is available, builders are responsible for ensuring water supply at their own cost.

However, residents alleged that builders often cut tanker supply, particularly during festival seasons, forcing them to approach the police, who reportedly refused to register complaints.

Speaking on behalf of resident associations, Adv Satya Muley urged PMC to take a firm stand against defaulting builders. He demanded that the civic body issue official letters to societies, empowering them to take legal action so that the police are compelled to accept their complaints.

The issue is not limited to a few societies. A society in Handewadi, with nearly 5,000 flats, reportedly does not receive drinking water at all. Societies from Wagholi and Kharadi also presented their grievances.

Offering some relief, Nandkishore Jagtap, Chief Engineer, Water Supply Department, PMC, informed that an overhead tank nearing completion would soon ease water woes in the Kharadi region.

Adv Muley also appealed to residents to participate regularly in such review meetings to ensure progress is monitored and accountability is fixed.

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for PMC to act decisively, as residents continue to bear the brunt of an acute water crisis even in a season of abundant rainfall.