69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav: Full List Of Participating Artistes, Dates, Location - All You Need To Know

69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Festival: Full List Of Participating Artistes, Dates, Location - All You Need To Know |

Shrinivas Joshi, the Executive President of Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, announced the lineup for the 69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, scheduled from December 13 to 17 at the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul in Mukundnagar.

This annual musical celebration, dedicated to the legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, remains a highly anticipated event for Pune's residents and global music enthusiasts alike. Since its establishment in 1953, the festival has stood as a significant cultural milestone, drawing audiences from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

Renowned for its exceptional classical music renditions, the festival brings together acclaimed maestros and promising talents. This year's lineup promises to captivate the audience with a captivating blend of ragas, rhythms, and melodies.

Day 1 (December 13):

The opening day will begin with a shehnai performance by Tukaram Daithankar, followed by a vocal rendition by Sanjay Garud, a disciple of the noted Kirana Gharana vocalist Pt Shrikant Deshpande. Kalapini Komkali will then pay homage to her father and Guru, Pandit Kumar Gandharva, marking his centenary birth year. Following this tribute, Tejendra Narayan Majumdar will present a sarod performance, and the day will culminate with a vocal performance by Pt Ulhas Kashalkar.

Day 2 (December 14):

The second day features Ankita Joshi, an emerging vocalist and disciple of Mewati Gharana maestro Sangeet Martand Pt Jasraj, performing a vocal recital. Vocalist Pt Upendra Bhat, a disciple of Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi of the Kirana Gharana will follow, along with a captivating sitar performance by Partha Bose. The day will conclude with melodious vocals by Vidushi Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, a disciple of Manik Bhide of Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana.

Day 3 (December 15):

The third day will commence with a vocal performance by Rajat Kulkarni of Kirana Gharana, and Padma Deshpande, granddaughter-in-law of Kirana vocalist Pt Sawai Gandharva. This will be followed by a sitar performance by well-known sitarist Niladri Kumar, and the day will conclude with vocal recitals by Pt Ajay Pohankar accompanied by his son and disciple Abhijit Pohankar.

Day 4 (December 16):

Day four will start with vocals by Prajakta Marathe paying tribute to her grandfather, Pandit Ram Marathe, marking his centenary birth year. The session will continue with a joint performance by vocalist Debapriya Adhikary and sitarist Samanway Sarkar, followed by a Kuchipudi dance by Yamini Reddy. The day will progress with a santoor performance by Abhay Rustum Sopori and conclude with vocal recitals by celebrated vocalist Begum Parveen Sultana of the Patiala Gharana.

Day 5 (December 17):

The final day features a performance by vocalist Shrinivas Joshi, son and disciple of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, followed by a vocal recital by Pournima Dhumale, a disciple of Pt Babanrao Haldankar of Agra Gharana. Pt Suhas Vyas will then pay tribute to his father and guru Pt CR Vyas to mark his birth centenary year. The day will continue with an instrumental Carnatic music performance by Atma Ensemble and a rendition by Kaushiki Chakraborty of the Patiala Gharana. The festival will conclude with a flute performance by Sangeet Natak Akademi award winner Ronu Majumdar, followed by a performance by Swaryogini Padma Vibhushan Dr Prabha Atre, who belongs to the Kirana Gharana.

Loudspeakers allowed until midnight on December 16

The use of loudspeakers has been permitted by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh until midnight on December 16. "The amplification systems should operate within permissible sound limits. Adequate measures, such as sound-absorbing materials, must be employed where needed," mentioned the collector.

Timings:

The Mahotsav will run from 3pm to 10pm on the first day, December 13, and from 4pm to 10pm on the following two days, December 14 and 15. On Saturday, December 16, the event will commence at 4pm and extend until 12am. The final day's schedule will be from 12 noon to 10pm.