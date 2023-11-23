Pune: 10-Year-Old Takes Solo Journey To Aunt's House In Thane Via OLA Booked Through Rickshaw Driver; Reunited With Family |

A 10-year-old girl from Pune, who had been reportedly missing since Wednesday evening, was discovered in Thane, as stated by DCP Smartana Patil (Zone 2).

According to the information, "A 10-year-old girl, a student of Sardar Dastur Girls High School, went missing after school hours. A kidnapping case was registered at Bund Garden Police Station in the evening against an unknown person. Later, the girl was found in the Thane area. The police reviewed CCTV footage, revealing the girl interacting with a Rickshaw driver."

Requested the Rickshaw driver to facilitate an OLA cab

She then convinced the driver to take her to Thane, where her Aunt's house was located. In a surprising twist, she requested the Rickshaw driver to facilitate an OLA cab from Pune to Thane.

The Rickshaw driver, cooperating with the young girl's plan, arranged the OLA cab. The police, tracing the Rickshaw and contacting the driver, took swift action. They then collaborated with OLA to obtain details of the cab driver. Through a video call, the police instructed the driver to ensure the girl's safe drop-off at the nearest police station in Thane. The Pune police reached Thane and successfully located the girl.

Upon confirming the incident, her father stated that the girl was found, and after the completion of police procedures, she was handed over to them.