PHOTOS: Devendra Fadnavis Attends Bageshwar Baba's 'Satsang' In Pune's Sangamwadi

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said there is no scope for inequality in Sanatan Dharma and asserted the ancient faith acts as a binding force in the country.

He said a new history will be written on January 22 when the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the upcoming temple in Ayodhya is slated to take place.

Fadnavis, who was in Pune, paid a visit to the 'satsang' (religious congregation) of spiritual guru Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Baba or Maharaj, organised by city Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Mulik.

Praising Shastri for his work towards preservation and promotion of Sanatan Dharma, the Deputy Chief Minister maintained due to his efforts the entire country is waking up.

"If India wakes up, then world will wake up. We are going to witness that under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A new history will be created on January 22 when the temple of Lord Ram (in Ayodhya) will be completed," Fadnavis noted.

He opined that some people spread disinformation about Sanatan Dharma and wrongly equate it with 'casteism'.

"They do not know the meaning of Sanatan. The meaning of Sanatan is eternal and that is the thought of Bharat, which binds all of us together... there is no scope for inequality," asserted the senior BJP leader.

Asked about an agitation launched by farmer leader and former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti seeking higher sugarcane prices, Fadnavis said everyone feels cultivators should get good returns for their products but at the same time, practical constraints should also be taken into consideration.

He said the cooperation minister is trying to find a solution.

Fadnavis later headed to Pandharpur town in adjoining Solapur district where he is scheduled to perform 'puja' at the Lord Vitthal temple on the auspicious occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on Thursday.

Some Maratha outfits had asked the temple trust not to invite the deputy chief minister to perform 'puja' till the demand for reservation for Marathas in jobs and education was fulfilled, but after a meeting with local administration they withdrew their opposition.

"I thank all because this (performing puja at the temple) is not a political programme. It is a tradition that those who are elected by people should come and pay obeisance to Lord Vitthal. We are coming here to perform puja as representatives of 12 crore people of Maharashtra and warkaris (Lord Vitthal devotees)," Fadnavis said.