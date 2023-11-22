PHOTOS: ‘Restaurant-On-Wheels’ Inaugurated At Pune Railway Station

By: Anand Chaini | November 22, 2023
Punekars can now savour affordable and mouthwatering dishes at a newly introduced coach restaurant at the Pune Railway Station
The Divisional Railway Manager, Indu Dubey, inaugurated this rail coach restaurant under the Railways’ food-on-wheels initiative at 11am on Wednesday
Transforming an abandoned railway coach into a vibrant restaurant, the 'restaurant-on-wheels' finds its spot on Raja Bahadur Mill Road, adjacent to the main building parking lot of Pune railway station
Boasting a round-the-clock service, this attractive eatery features a cozy dining area equipped with 10 tables catering to 40 patrons
The restaurant’s interior is creatively designed with rail-themed settings, creating a unique ambiance for diners
Partnering in this venture is Oam Industries Limited (Haldiram), enhancing the experience with their expertise in the culinary space
This novel concept initially launched on February 26, 2020, at Asansol Railway Station in West Bengal and has since expanded to Mumbai and Nagpur under the Central Railway
Notably, Pune Division saw its first 'restaurant-on-wheels' at Chinchwad railway station in December 2022
So, when are you paying it a visit?
