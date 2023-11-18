PHOTOS: Chill Doesn't Stop Pune's Morning Fitness Enthusiasts

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Despite dropping temperatures, Pune's early risers and fitness enthusiasts continued their morning exercise routines, undeterred by the cold
Anand Chaini
Individuals of various age groups, from seniors to children, braved the chilly weather to prioritise their health through activities like walks, cycling, and exercise sessions
Recent reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest a minor decrease in minimum temperatures in Pune over the upcoming 48 hours
Pune's minimum temperature, slightly lower than Mahabaleshwar's on Thursday, stood at 14.4 degrees Celsius, while Mahabaleshwar recorded 14.9 degrees Celsius
Dr Anupam Kashyapi, the head of IMD's weather forecasting department, highlighted this temperature deviation from Pune's normal readings
The prevailing conditions of clear skies and limited atmospheric moisture have contributed to this temperature range deviation
This weather pattern is expected to persist until November 20, with southeasterly winds predicted to bring more moisture into the air on that day
By November 20 evening, cloud cover is anticipated to form, likely resulting in a slight temperature rise across Pune and its surrounding regions
