 Pune: Loudspeakers Allowed Until Midnight For Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Festival On December 16
This annual music festival, dedicated to the legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, stands as a highly anticipated event for Pune residents and music enthusiasts globally

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
For the 69th edition of the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, scheduled from December 13 to 17 at the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul in Mukundnagar, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has authorised the use of loudspeakers until midnight on December 16.

"The amplification systems should operate within permissible sound limits. Adequate measures, such as sound-absorbing materials, must be employed where needed," mentioned the collector.

This annual music festival, dedicated to the legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, stands as a highly anticipated event for Pune residents and music enthusiasts globally. Since its inception in 1953, the festival has been a significant cultural milestone, attracting audiences from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

Recognised for its exceptional classical music renditions, the festival brings together acclaimed maestros and promising talents. While this year's lineup is yet to be disclosed, attendees can expect a mesmerising blend of ragas, rhythms, and melodies that promise to enthrall the audience.

