Pune: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed After Pillar Of Under-Construction Building Collapses, Probe Underway

9-year-old boy tragically lost his life in an accident when a pole collapsed on his head in Baner | Representative pic

Pune: A 9-year-old boy who was returning home from school near Baner Ganaraj Chowk tragically lost his life in an accident when a pole collapsed on his head. On the main road near Ganaraj Chowk in Baner, one of the builder's projects is presently under construction.

On Wednesday, around 2:30 pm, while this building's construction was underway, a beam from the structure collapsed into the main road, injuring Rudra Ketan Raut (age 9), who was on his way home from school. Residing in Virabhadra Nagar, Baner, he sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to Jupiter Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police said, "We are investigating the matter, and the boy returned home; he belongs to a poor family. After this incident, the parents are in shock."

Despite this building being constructed in a prominent location on the main road, it has been granted permission with an insufficient front margin. Consequently, construction materials from the building have been falling onto the road, posing a risk to passersby. Additionally, the inadequate front margin is expected to lead to increased traffic problems and accidents at the main roads and intersections in the area in the future.

Questions arise regarding how permission was granted for construction in the main chowk with such a minimal front margin. Furthermore, safety measures during construction were not strictly adhered to.

Citizens are demanding a thorough investigation into the irregularities surrounding the building. They emphasize that criminal charges should be filed against the builder after a comprehensive inquiry, and construction should not be permitted under these circumstances. A complaint has been lodged at Chaturshrungi Police Station in this regard, and further investigation is currently underway.