Pune: Yerawada Open Prison Escapee Surrenders After 3 Days, Says 'Had Gone To Meet Ailing Mother'

Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

Ashish Jadhav, a convict serving life imprisonment, surrendered to prison authorities on Wednesday after escaping from Yerawada open prison on Monday. He claimed he left to visit his ailing mother who had suffered a heart attack.

Initially arrested in 2008 by the Warje Malwadi police for the murder of a 42-year-old man and attempted murder during a dispute, Jadhav was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pune court in 2014. At the time of his escape, he was working in the ration department of the open jail. His absence was noticed during a routine roll call, prompting the registration of a case under Indian Penal Code section 224 for obstruction of lawful apprehension.

Following his escape, police contacted Jadhav's family and learned about his departure to see his ailing mother. He surrendered at the prison on Wednesday morning, accompanied by his family, and was subsequently handed over to Yerawada police station.