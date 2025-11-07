'Stringent Action Will Be Taken Without Hesitation': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Detailed Report On Alleged Land Scam Involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son

CM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into allegations of a land scam involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Pune's Koregaon Park area.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Fadnavis said that preliminary inputs suggest some of the issues raised are "extremely serious in nature," adding that the government will take a clear stance only after receiving all the relevant information.

A company allegedly owned by the son of the National Congress Party (NCP) chief is facing major allegations over a land deal worth crores.

On Pune alleged land scam, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "In connection with the allegations made regarding the alleged land scam in Nagpur and Pune, I have sought complete information from both the Revenue Department and the Land Records Department. Based on this… pic.twitter.com/RabMU84nYy — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

Revenue, Land Records Depts asked for full land scam details

"In connection with the allegations made regarding the alleged land scam in Nagpur and Pune, I have sought complete information from both the Revenue Department and the Land Records Department. Based on this inquiry and the information received, we will present our official stance. At first glance, some of the issues that have come to light appear to be extremely serious in nature," he said.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the "Mahayuti government believes in transparency", and hence, this matter would be thoroughly examined to verify whether any irregularity has occurred.

CM assures transparency, promises action over land scam claims

"I will make a detailed statement on this matter only after receiving all the relevant information. As for the government's further course of action, I will not support any wrongdoing of any kind. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken. Our Mahayuti government believes in transparency, and therefore, this matter will be thoroughly examined to verify whether any irregularity has occurred. If any are found, stringent action will be taken without hesitation," he said.

The Chief Minister further assured that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing is established.

"As for the government's further course of action, let me make it clear that, as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar will not support any wrongdoing of any kind by anyone. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken," Fadnavis said.

Ajit Pawar denies link to Pune land deal involving his son

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that he has no connection with the alleged multi-crore land deal in Pune involving his son, Parth Pawar. Emphasising transparency and accountability, Pawar said he "will never support anyone flouting rules," adding that even those close to him are not exempt from following due process.

His reaction followed the Maharashtra government's initiation of a high-level inquiry into the alleged land scam.

"I only want to say that whatever reports are being run are not known to me. I have no connection with the issue. I had already clarified that I will not tolerate any wrongdoing. I will analyse the details of the case personally," Ajit Pawar told reporters on Thursday.

"I have never called any officer to benefit any of our relatives or any party worker. If anyone is doing wrong or against the set norms, I will never support them. I always abide by the rules and regulations. CM should definitely inquire into the matter and find the truth behind it. All the rules should be followed, and no one should flout the rules. Even those close to me are not allowed to surpass the rules," he added.

Further, the Inspector General of Registration in Pune has submitted an interim report to the Additional Chief Secretary in Mumbai on the alleged land scam.

₹1,800 crore land sold for ₹300 crore to firm linked to Parth Pawar

According to the interim report, a property, allegedly valued as high as 1,800 crore rupees, was sold to a company linked to Parth Pawar for just Rs 300 crore with a nominal stamp duty of only Rs 500, allegedly bypassing proper procedures for government-linked land.

Following the submission, one official has been suspended, and the government has ordered a high-level committee to conduct a full investigation into the irregularities and financial losses to the state. The final report from the investigation committee is expected within eight days.

The land in question, approximately 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner.

A senior Revenue Department official also confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Taru, the seller, and the purchaser for further investigation into the case.

According to sources in the Revenue Department, the transaction has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities, including the waiver of stamp duty and the transfer of government land to a private entity.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, who first raised the issue, alleged that the land in Pune's Mundhwa area was purchased at a price far below the prevailing market rate.

"The land was bought at a throwaway price, and the government granted a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore. We demand that whoever is responsible for this scam should be booked in a criminal case," Kumbhar said.

