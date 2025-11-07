 Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
When he attempted to withdraw earnings, the scammer demanded Rs28 lakh in taxes. Realizing the fraud, he reported it online. MB-VV police registered a case under cheating and IT Act provisions, using the scammer’s contact number, website link, and transaction details for investigation.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
A 40-year-old Vasai man, a senior employee in Malad, was defrauded of Rs1.08 crore by a scammer met via a matrimonial app in September. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 40-year-old Vasai man, a senior employee in Malad, was defrauded of Rs1.08 crore by a scammer met via a matrimonial app in September. After gaining his trust, the scammer introduced a fraudulent currency trading website and app. From September 29 to October 13, the victim transferred Rs1.08 crore in nine transactions.

Scammer sought ₹28 lakh tax, victim reports fraud to police

When he attempted to withdraw earnings, the scammer demanded Rs28 lakh in taxes. Realizing the fraud, he reported it online. MB-VV police registered a case under cheating and IT Act provisions, using the scammer’s contact number, website link, and transaction details for investigation.

