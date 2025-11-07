'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike; Commuters Describe 'Traumatic' Experience

Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded |

Mumbai: A viral Reddit post has sparked outrage and emotional debate over the state of Mumbai’s local train system, following Thursday’s flash strike by railway employees that led to severe overcrowding and commuter chaos. The post, shared by a user named Escapetheevil under the title “Mumbai people don’t care about lives, just reaching home early,” has struck a chord with thousands online.

“I am done with this city. I am crying right now, thanks to the messed-up Mumbai local train and their rules,” the user began, describing how they were crushed in a packed compartment, unable to get down at their station as passengers continued pushing in from behind. “People from behind were pushing with no care, and those entering said, ‘Let us enter first, then you exit.’ LOGIC?! Why can’t people wait and let others get out first?” the user wrote, adding that the experience left them breathless, panicked, and in tears.

Onlookers Show Insensitivity Seeing Overcrowding

The commuter also expressed anger at the insensitivity of onlookers who recorded videos instead of helping. “Worst of all, people made videos as if it is some entertainment. Why are Kurla videos so normalised? I am still shivering, thanks to humans really showing their true nature,” the post read. The author concluded with frustration, saying, “I really should have believed people who said Mumbai locals are not for non-Mumbaikars.”

The post quickly went viral, with hundreds of users commenting in support. One person wrote, “The problem is that many have become apathetic because this chaos happens every year. Everyone has had some traumatic experience but must move on because locals remain the most practical form of transport.”

Comment

byu/escapetheevil from discussion

inmumbai

Comment

byu/escapetheevil from discussion

inmumbai

Another added, “I joined a gym just to handle the pushing and shoving.” A third user lamented, “We’ve lost the humane touch behind the sapno ki nagri (city of dreams) narrative.”

Comment

byu/escapetheevil from discussion

inmumbai

Rail Services Hit Following Flash Strike

The Reddit thread came amid a day of massive disruptions caused by the railway employees’ flash strike. The agitation began after an FIR was registered against two engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident. The abrupt halt left thousands stranded, forcing commuters to board overcrowded trains once services resumed.

Later that evening, tragedy compounded the day’s chaos when two people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road station. Officials said the victims were walking along the tracks when they were struck by a speeding local.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/