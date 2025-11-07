Palghar Administration Gears Up For December 2 Civic Polls Across Four Areas

A representative image of Palghar Municipal Council | File Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration has announced full preparedness for the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections scheduled for December 2, with counting on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force across all four election areas Palghar, Dahanu, Jawhar, and Wada where polling will take place.

Administrative Arrangements and Monitoring in Place

District Collector and Election Officer Dr. Indurani Jakhar confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made, including the deployment of flying squads to monitor potential violations of the code of conduct.

Ward-wise voter lists are set to be released today, November 7, and polling preparations have begun in earnest.

Reservation Categories for Chairperson Posts Announced

Elections will be held for directly elected chairperson posts in all four local bodies.

The Palghar Municipal Council seat has been reserved for Backward Class citizens.

Dahanu is reserved for the general category.

Jawhar and Wada are reserved for women (general category) candidates.

Voter Statistics and Ward Distribution

According to official figures: Palghar Municipal Council: 55,727 voters will elect 30 members, Dahanu Municipal Council: 38,693 voters will elect 27 members, Jawhar: 9,347 voters will elect 20 members, Wada Nagar Panchayat: 12,893 voters will elect 17 members.

A total of 55 wards across the four civic bodies will go to polls, with 125 polling booths to be established.

Measures to Prevent Duplicate Voting

The State Election Commission (SEC) has implemented measures to prevent duplicate voting. Voters with duplicate entries will have two asterisks () marked against their names and will be permitted to vote only once.

The administration is also ensuring that voters from villages adjacent to municipal areas are not mistakenly included again in future Zilla Parishad elections.

Clarification on Voter List Discrepancies

Addressing concerns raised by political parties over alleged voter list discrepancies, Dr. Jakhar clarified that most issues were the result of data-entry or technical errors.

“These discrepancies will be rectified only after SEC approval through a supplementary list. The total voter count remains unchanged, and all verified data are accurate,” she stated.

Ensuring Transparency and Fair Conduct

To ensure free and fair elections, flying squads have been deployed under the supervision of election officers.

The SEC has directed webcasting and CCTV surveillance at select polling stations, while grievance redressal cells have been set up in each municipal area to address voter complaints.

Adequate EVM Supply Confirmed

The district administration has confirmed an adequate supply of EVMs, control units, ballot units, and memory cards to ensure the smooth conduct of polling and counting.