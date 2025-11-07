 Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | VIDEO

A fire erupted in MacDonald's eatery located in Star Mall, opposite Sena Bhavan in Dadar West on Friday. The blaze started from the kitchen, creating panic like situation in the entire mall. The fire started around 3.30 pm and all situation was under control by 6 pm.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A fire erupted in MacDonald's eatery located in Star Mall, opposite Sena Bhavan in Dadar West on Friday. The blaze started from the kitchen, creating panic like situation in the entire mall. The fire started around 3.30 pm and all situation was under control by 6 pm.

"All people in the mall self-evacuated, and no injuries were reported," said an Mumbai Fire Brigade officer present at the spot. The fire was declared Level 1- a minor fire incident.

Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

"The fire erupted from the electricity box. It will be investigated of the electrical audit was submitted by the restaurant. The in-built fire firefighting system of the mall was operational, which helped in bringing the situation in control," the fire officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of Dreams!
Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of Dreams!
Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered Under NDPS Act
Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered Under NDPS Act
Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops Launched On National Cancer Awareness Day 2025
Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops Launched On National Cancer Awareness Day 2025
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Guts Textile Factory In Bhiwandi’s Saravali-Gove MIDC; No Casualties...
article-image

Mall Operations Resume, McDonald’s To Remain Shut

The mall will be operational from Friday as it's fire fighting equipments were in working conditions as per rules. The MacDonald's eatery will remain shut till the investigation is completed determining the cause of fire and if fire safety are prevention norms were followed.

As per BMC disaster management report, five staff from Mumbai Fire Brigade suffered suffocation, including the senior station officer, and were taken to KEM hospital. As per medical officer at KEM, all five are in stable condition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of...

Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of...

Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered...

Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered...

Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops...

Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Accuses Police Of Inaction, Moves High Court For SIT Probe

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Accuses Police Of Inaction, Moves High Court For SIT Probe

Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters...

Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters...