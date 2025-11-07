Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; 5 Firefighters Suffocate, No Civilian Injuries Reported | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A fire erupted in MacDonald's eatery located in Star Mall, opposite Sena Bhavan in Dadar West on Friday. The blaze started from the kitchen, creating panic like situation in the entire mall. The fire started around 3.30 pm and all situation was under control by 6 pm.

"All people in the mall self-evacuated, and no injuries were reported," said an Mumbai Fire Brigade officer present at the spot. The fire was declared Level 1- a minor fire incident.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

"The fire erupted from the electricity box. It will be investigated of the electrical audit was submitted by the restaurant. The in-built fire firefighting system of the mall was operational, which helped in bringing the situation in control," the fire officer said.

Mall Operations Resume, McDonald’s To Remain Shut

The mall will be operational from Friday as it's fire fighting equipments were in working conditions as per rules. The MacDonald's eatery will remain shut till the investigation is completed determining the cause of fire and if fire safety are prevention norms were followed.

As per BMC disaster management report, five staff from Mumbai Fire Brigade suffered suffocation, including the senior station officer, and were taken to KEM hospital. As per medical officer at KEM, all five are in stable condition.

