Residents' Association Series: How to forge a model residential enclave

You might think that the residents were paying taxes for just these things, but then Residents Associations like the CPRA are ensuring these points at their own cost.

Cuffe Parade has some very well-maintained gardens, the Bay View Marina, Colaba Woods, CPRA Greens and a delightful seawalk. These are maintained by the CPRA (Bay View Marina and the Greens), the BMC (Colaba Woods) and the residents of the Maker Towers A & B (Seawalk). In fact, the Bay View Marina is a classic case of a residents association weighing in to create and maintain a large plot of land, which was illegally reclaimed under the noses of the civic authorities. This has been developed into a green lung with walking paths and gazebos and a planned football ground as well.

A spanking new garden has been developed behind the World Trade Centre by the BMC, but for some reason has not been thrown open to the public. Another garden was handed over to the President Hotel apparently citing security reasons after the 26/11 bomb blasts.

The challenges the CPRA faces are many. Chief among them are the encroachments on the footpaths by hawkers and, of course, the proliferation of slums and commercial establishments on what is called ‘Collectors Land’. One would see the growth of the shops, restaurants and the like opposite Badhwar Park as a classic example of the corruption fuelled apathy by government officials who seem to have no accountability at all.

The Machimar Nagar, which houses probably the oldest residents of the area is also home to the very successful Lighthouse Project of the Rotary Club of Bombay where little kids are taught spoken English and computer literacy in a nice air conditioned room. Members of CPRA like Hansu Advani along with Kunti Oza help in regular beach clean-up operations there. This Environment Committee operates an on-going plastic bottle clean-up drive using a machine that converts the plastic waste into pellets for re use elsewhere. The machine, donated by the Rotary Club of Bombay is presently situated in the Bayview Marina Garden.