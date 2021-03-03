Mumbai: BDD Chawl Residents' Association wants the assembly to debate on stalled housing projects

The BDD (Bombay Development Directorate) Chawl Residents' Association wants debate to be conducted on their redevelopment projects in the ongoing Maharashtra assembly session. Kiran Mane, General Secretary of the association said that the debate will build a trust among residents, who are resisting to support the biggest housing redevelopment project initiated by the government.

"Prompt decisions are essential to expedite the redevelopment work. Besides, the eligibility right should be handed over to the Mumbai Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) as the coordination between collector office and Mumbai development board, which is doing the said job is lacking, causing delay in preparing the final list of eligible tenants affecting the project works." Mane asserted.

Furthermore, the residents' association also wants Rs 10 lakh corpus fund for the maintenance of new buildings as the state government in a recent development has decided to increase the floor of the rehab buildings to 40-45 floors from previously proposed 22 storeyed building. The residents believe with increase in height of rehab building it will not be feasible to bear the cost of maintenance by the tenants who are mainly from working class.

Giving 300 square foot area to commercial BDD occupants, having frequent updates and coordination with the tenants, taking follow up with central government on Sewri BDD chawl redevelopment project as the land is owned by centre are other demands of the residents' association.

MHADA which is an implementing agency to carry out BDD chawl redevelopment project has sent a proposal on tent provision for tenants who are not ready to take transit accommodation reportedly.

The BDD chawl redevelopment project on --Worli, Naigoan, NM Joshi layout ground breaking ceremony was performed in 2017 and till date no construction work has been initiated. Lack of awareness from government and no proper coordination besides request change in existing building redevelopment plan, believed to be reasons causing delay in project work.