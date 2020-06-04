Fire breaks out at residential Cuffe Parade building

While Mumbai was leaving no stone unturned to keep itself safe from cyclone - Nisarga, another disaster took place.

On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out at a residential building at Cuffe Parade.

Flames were seen from the eleventh floor of the Jaltarang Building at GD Somani Marg. The high rise residential building has fifteen floors along with a level in the basement and the ground. However, fire was confined within the flat of the eleventh floor only.

The Fire Brigade control room was alerted around 7.18 pm and four fire tenders and three jumbo tankers were rushed with an ambulance at the site.

Fire was extinguished after cutting off electric supply of the building. Two small hose line of four motor pumps and one first aid hose line of building the riser system was used while extinguishing the fire.

Though there were no casualties, however during the fire fighting operation, a fire fighting official - Shailesh Manohar Paste of Nariman Point fire station sustained some injuries and was rushed to St. George Hospital.

Also due to the smoke logged condition in the building and heat some residents members were stranded between thirteenth and fourteenth floor of the building. All the people along with two children were rescued safely by fire fighting officials and were brought to the ground floor by staircase. One lady, who was trapped inside a closer room on the thirteenth floor of the building, was also safely rescued.