Maharashtra: Jalna Doctor Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Scam Involving Fake Trading App And WhatsApp Investment Fraud

Mumbai: A 75-year-old doctor from Jalna has lost over Rs 1.26 crore in an online investment fraud.

The scam began when he received a WhatsApp message promising lucrative returns on share investments. Posing as fund advisors, the scammers convinced him to download a fake trading app and transfer money into several bank accounts. Over a two-month period, the doctor made multiple transactions totaling more than Rs 1.26 crore.

He realized he was a victim only when his attempts to withdraw earnings were denied. When he confronted the scammers, they demanded more money to release his funds. The doctor has since filed a police complaint, providing details of the scammers' contacts and the bank accounts used to commit the fraud.