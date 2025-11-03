'Historic Triumph': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CMs Ajit Pawar & Eknath Shinde Hail Indian Team For Lifting Maiden Women's World Cup

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with State Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar | ANI

Mumbai: In a night that will be remembered forever, Team India captured their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, marking a historic moment for Indian cricket. The electrifying atmosphere, packed stands and overwhelming emotion reflected the magnitude of this long-awaited triumph.

Maharashtra CM, Both Deputies Hail Champion Team

As celebrations erupted across the nation, political leaders and fans alike lauded the team’s grit and determination. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the players as 'India’s Women Warriors,' calling their World Cup win a testament to their grit, determination, and teamwork. He also wrote that the triumph had inspired millions of young dreamers to believe in their potential.

🇮🇳 A Historic Triumph for India’s Women Warriors! 🏆🏏



What a game throughout!



Super congratulations to our Indian Women’s Cricket Team for clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025! This historic victory stands as a testament to their grit, determination, and teamwork.

You’ve… pic.twitter.com/7flt2FZd3z — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 2, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar praised the team’s consistent excellence throughout the tournament, highlighting Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma’s exceptional all-round performances. He called the victory 'an inspiration for generations to come.'

We are the Champions!! 🏆



Fantastic teamwork by our Women's Cricket Team- not just today but throughout the championship.

They truly and rightly deserve to be crowned as the winners.



Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's performances both with the bat & the ball were truly… pic.twitter.com/lMZpVaAPQZ — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 2, 2025

Eknath Shinde, also Deputy CM, celebrated the historic success through stellar collective performance, commending the Indian Tigresses for stunning South Africa and stamping their authority on world cricket.

India Clinch Victory In Nail-biting Finale

Batting first, India set a formidable target of 299 runs, thanks to stellar performances from Shafali Verma (87), Deepti Sharma (58), and Smriti Mandhana (45). Supported by crucial contributions from Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian innings showcased both power and precision.

In reply, South Africa’s chase faltered under relentless pressure, as Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma delivered with the ball as well, dismantling the opposition’s batting lineup. Their combined brilliance, backed by tight fielding and disciplined bowling, sealed India’s dominant victory and their place in cricketing history.

Years Of Determination Finally Pays Off

After years of near misses, including heartbreaking losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals, the Indian women’s cricket team finally turned their dream into reality, defeating South Africa in a thrilling finale to etch their names in the annals of sporting greatness. With this landmark achievement, India became only the fourth nation to win the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining Australia, England and New Zealand.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/