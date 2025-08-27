Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Andhericha Raja Celebrates 60th Year With Salangpur Hanumanji Mandir Theme From Gujarat | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, the Azad Nagar Public Festival Committee in Mumbai’s Andheri area is celebrating its 60th Ganeshotsav with grandeur and devotion. This year, the mandal has unveiled a 32-foot-tall replica of the world-famous Salangpur Hanumanji Mandir from Gujarat, attracting thousands of devotees.

The celebration marks a major milestone for the committee, known as Andheri’s Raja, one of the most iconic Ganpati mandals in the area. Andhericha’s Raja President Ashok Rane says, "Today marks the 60th anniversary of King Andhericha's. We had been waiting for six months for this...The aarti has also been performed, and the line of Ganesh devotees has started for his darshan," as reported by news agency IANS.

Speaking with the media, the president mentioned that people who cannot visit the temple can come here to see the theme, which is inspired by the Hanuman Mandir in Salangpur, Gujarat. He informed that the evening Aarti takes place at 8 pm. The mandal has completed 60 years, and the president added that with the help of 90 workers, the decorations were managed successfully. Today, the first Aarti was held at 12 noon, and darshan has now begun for the devotees.

The mandal is known for its elaborate themes, large-scale installations, and strong community participation. As Ganesh Chaturthi continues, large crowds are expected to visit the Azad Nagar pandal for darshan and blessings.

