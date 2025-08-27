 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Exposes Late-Night Work By Dapoli Municipal Council Pothole Repairs In Attempt To Avoid Public Scrutiny
Dapoli's Nagar Panchayat began late-night pothole repairs to avoid public scrutiny, but Shiv Sena leader Hrishikesh Gujar exposed poor workmanship. The ruling body faces increasing civic issues ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, aiming for improved road conditions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Ratnagiri: In an effort to make Dapoli’s roads pothole-free, the Nagar Panchayat began repair work late at night, away from public attention. However, the move backfired when Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) taluka leader Hrishikesh Gujar happened to pass through the area and exposed the poor quality of the work being carried out.

Over the past few months, civic issues in Dapoli have been steadily increasing, bringing the ruling body under scrutiny. To present a better image before Ganesh Chaturthi, the Panchayat took up the task of filling potholes, but surprisingly started the work only after 8:30 pm. The intention seemed to be that repaired roads would appear ready by morning, allowing smooth travel during the festival.

While on his way through the city that evening, Gujar noticed roadwork being done in darkness. Curious, he stopped to examine the repairs and found that workers were using only coarse sand with little to no cement. To confirm, he questioned the laborers, who admitted they were working under pressure. Gujar highlighted the futility of conducting such important repairs at night, stressing that proper work in daylight would have ensured lasting results.

He criticized the Panchayat for attempting to cover up inefficiency rather than addressing citizens’ genuine concerns. “This is not about shortcuts; this is about accountability,” Gujar said, according to report by Saamana.

“The money being spent belongs to the government, and ultimately to taxpayers. Citizens deserve proper use of their hard-earned money, not temporary fixes that will wash away with the next rain.”

Gujar’s intervention has once again put the spotlight on the Nagar Panchayat’s functioning, raising questions about transparency, quality of civic works, and the urgency shown only during festivals. The incident has sparked discussions among residents, who demand that road repairs be done properly and in public interest, rather than hurriedly under the cover of night.

