‘Hyanchya Kaay Baapanchi Jagaah..': Devotees Left Waiting With Ganpati Idol As Society Gates Remain Shut In Mumbai; Video

Get App
The clip, shared on X by a user named Madhav Varun, captures a tense scene where two men, identified as Mahendrasingh Gosavi and Virendra Yadav, allegedly blocked the society gate as Marathi Hindus attempted to bring in their Ganesh idol.

Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
A video from Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, has gone viral on social media, showing a dispute during a Ganpati idol procession. The clip, shared on X by a user named Madhav Varun, captures a tense scene where two men, identified as Mahendrasingh Gosavi and Virendra Yadav, allegedly blocked the society gate as Marathi Hindus attempted to bring in their Ganesh idol.

In the footage, devotees can be seen waiting outside the gate with the idol for almost an hour, unable to proceed inside. Voices in the background are heard chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, a phrase synonymous with devotion and celebration during the Ganesh festival. The mood, however, appears strained as residents look on, seemingly unsettled by the delay and confrontation.

The video is accompanied by claims that the two men involved are North Indians, with some commentary suggesting tensions within the community. It also carries charged remarks questioning unity and urging vigilance, reflecting the sensitive nature of identity and politics intertwined with religious festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, is one of Mumbai’s most celebrated festivals, bringing communities together in prayer, celebration and tradition. The incident shown in the video, however, has sparked conversations online about inclusivity, unity and the conduct of residents during such collective celebrations.

Social media users have shared mixed responses. While some expressed concern over the reported obstruction of a religious procession, others highlighted the importance of not letting community differences overshadow the spirit of the festival. The chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” in the background serve as a reminder of the devotion and collective spirit that underpins the celebrations, even amid such moments of discord.

