Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Sthapana Rituals: Do's & Don'ts To Follow While Bringing Bappa Home

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:54 PM on August 26 and concludes at 3:44 PM on August 27. This period is considered highly auspicious for performing the sthapana rituals and invoking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most beloved festivals, celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. Homes and communities come alive with devotion, music, and rituals as families welcome Bappa with love and reverence. To ensure the celebrations are spiritually meaningful, following the right practices during the idol installation is important.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date & muhurat

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
As per the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:54 PM on August 26 and concludes at 3:44 PM on August 27. This period is considered highly auspicious for performing the sthapana rituals and invoking Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Do’s for Ganesh Chaturthi Sthapana

Maintain cleanliness: Ensure that the home and puja area are thoroughly cleaned before the idol installation. Additionally, you should take a full-body snan (bath) to cleanse yourself.

Altar Setup: Position the Ganesh idol on a raised platform or traditional puja altar. Cover the pedestal with a clean cloth, adorn it with rangoli designs, and enhance the space with flowers and lights to create a divine and welcoming ambiance.

Correct idol placement: Place the idol on a clean platform, facing east or north, to align with positive energies.

Eco-friendly idols: Opt for clay or biodegradable idols to protect the environment.

Perform rituals properly: chant mantras, offer modaks, and light diyas during aarti to create a sacred atmosphere.

Don’ts for Ganesh Chaturthi Sthapana

Avoid wrong placement: Do not place the idol in bedrooms, bathrooms, or areas lacking sanctity.

No incomplete rituals: Perform every step of the ritual properly; skipping or doing them halfway reduces the sanctity.

Respect the idol: Never touch the idol with unclean hands or leave it unattended during the puja days.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about celebrations but also about honouring traditions with sincerity. By following these simple do’s and don’ts, devotees can welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with purity, positivity, and devotion.

