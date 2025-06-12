Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi: Everything To Know About Date, Subh Muhurat, Significance And More

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi |

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrated every year. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is observed every month on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon).

This Chaturthi is dedicated to the Krishnapingala, who is depicted with a dark brown or black complexion. The festival is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra, but this auspicious festival is also celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. The festival holds a special place in the cultural fabric of Maharashtra.

About Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is a specific Sankashti Chaturthi, which is one of the significant fasting days among the twelve that occur yearly. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesha to seek the deity's special blessing for success, good health, and the removal of obstacles from their path.

This day involves fasting, prayer, and offering prayers to Ganesha, along with other prescribed rituals. According to mythology, it is considered the day when Lord Shiva declared the supremacy of Lord Ganesha to other gods.

Date and muhurat of Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi

According to Drik Panchang, the significant day will be observed on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:46 PM on Jun 14, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:51 PM on Jun 15, 2025

Rituals of Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi emphasises his power to overcome challenges. The rituals for Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi are similar to those of other Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath before Sunrise. Wear neat and clean clothes and visit Lord Ganesha temples to seek Ganapati's blessing. Devotees should keep fast and recite the specific Vrata Katha.