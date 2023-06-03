 Kabir Das Jayanti 2023: Inspiring 'dohas' & quotes by the poet that will help you overcome difficult times
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityKabir Das Jayanti 2023: Inspiring 'dohas' & quotes by the poet that will help you overcome difficult times

Kabir Das Jayanti 2023: Inspiring 'dohas' & quotes by the poet that will help you overcome difficult times

Kabir Das Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Kabir Das, a famous poet and mystic saint

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Kabir Das Jayanti | Instagram

Kabir Das Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Saint Kabir Das, a famous poet and mystic saint. It is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month Jyeshtha. It is considered that the Kabir Das was born on Earth in 1398 A.D. In 2023, the day will be observed on June 4.

On his birth anniversary, check out some of the dohas and quotes attributed to Kabir Das

1. Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Kare So Ub Pal Mein Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karoge Kub

2. Many have died, you also will die. The drum of death is being beaten. The world has fallen in love with a dream. Only sayings of the wise will remain.

3. All know that the drop merges into the ocean, but few know that the ocean merges into the drop.

4. Aisee Vani Boliye, Mun Ka Aapa Khoye Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye

Read Also
Sathya Sai Baba: 7 quotes by the spiritual leader from Puttaparthi
article-image

5. The Lord is in me, the Lord is in you, as life as in every seed, put false pride away and seek the Lord within.

6. If you don't break your ropes while you're alive, do you think ghosts will do it after?

7. Bada Hua To Kya Hua, Jaise Ped Khajoor Panthi Ko Chaya Nahin, Phal Laage Atidoor

8. Listen to the secret sound, the real sound, which is inside you. The one no one talks of speaks the secret sound to himself and he is the one who has made it all.

Read Also
Mann Ki Baat: Top quotes from the 101st episode of PM Modi's monthly radio programme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kabir Das Jayanti 2023: Inspiring 'dohas' & quotes by the poet that will help you overcome difficult...

Kabir Das Jayanti 2023: Inspiring 'dohas' & quotes by the poet that will help you overcome difficult...

Guiding Light: The Individuality Trap

Guiding Light: The Individuality Trap

Vat Purnima 2023: Significance, date, time and everything you need to know about the festival

Vat Purnima 2023: Significance, date, time and everything you need to know about the festival

Vaikasi Visakam: Date, bhajans & everything you need to celebrate the auspicious day dedicated to...

Vaikasi Visakam: Date, bhajans & everything you need to celebrate the auspicious day dedicated to...

India to get World's first '3D printed temple' in Telangana; details inside

India to get World's first '3D printed temple' in Telangana; details inside