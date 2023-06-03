Kabir Das Jayanti 2023: Inspiring 'dohas' & quotes by the poet that will help you overcome difficult times

Kabir Das Jayanti | Instagram

Kabir Das Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Saint Kabir Das, a famous poet and mystic saint. It is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month Jyeshtha. It is considered that the Kabir Das was born on Earth in 1398 A.D. In 2023, the day will be observed on June 4.

On his birth anniversary, check out some of the dohas and quotes attributed to Kabir Das

1. Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Kare So Ub Pal Mein Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karoge Kub

2. Many have died, you also will die. The drum of death is being beaten. The world has fallen in love with a dream. Only sayings of the wise will remain.

3. All know that the drop merges into the ocean, but few know that the ocean merges into the drop.

4. Aisee Vani Boliye, Mun Ka Aapa Khoye Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye

Read Also Sathya Sai Baba: 7 quotes by the spiritual leader from Puttaparthi

5. The Lord is in me, the Lord is in you, as life as in every seed, put false pride away and seek the Lord within.

6. If you don't break your ropes while you're alive, do you think ghosts will do it after?

7. Bada Hua To Kya Hua, Jaise Ped Khajoor Panthi Ko Chaya Nahin, Phal Laage Atidoor

8. Listen to the secret sound, the real sound, which is inside you. The one no one talks of speaks the secret sound to himself and he is the one who has made it all.