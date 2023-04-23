Sathya Sai Baba: 7 quotes by the spiritual leader from Puttaparthi

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
Sathya Sai Baba, also known as Puttaparthi Sai Baba, was a spiritual guru who inspired many lives with his claimed miracles and healing abilities.
He was born on November 23, 1926. He who quit family life and declared himself the reincarnation of Sai Baba of Shirdi, a 19th century guru, when he was 14, passed away on April 24 in 2011.
Here are some quotes attributed to the spiritual guru that you can take inspiration from on his death anniversary.
