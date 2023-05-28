Mann Ki Baat: Top quotes from the 101st episode of PM Modi's monthly radio programme | File

On May 28, Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed citizens with the 101st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The talk was aired at 11 am where he talked about various aspects including Yuva Sangam, international museum expo, water conservation, and other recent happenings concerning the country and its development.

Here are top points from the talk that you must be aware of:

Recollecting the proverb 'No water, no life,' he threw light on Amrit Sarovar which is being constructed in every district across the country to eliminate water crisis. He also pointed out that 50 thousand Amrit Sarovars have already been built in a huge step towards water conservation.

PM Modi noted about a few start-ups while addressing the public on Sunday. He appreciated the role of start-ups in Jal Sanrakshan or water conservation. Some of the names he listed were FluxGen (Water managemnet technology), LivNSense (AI and machine learning), and Kumbhi Kagaz (Making paper from water hyacinth).

Youth of Balod district in Chattisgarh and their door-to-door awareness campaign to save water was shared by the PM during the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Talking about the people of Khunti, Jharkhand, PM Modi said, "The locals have found a solution to water crisis there. They have resorted to check dams to deal with water crisis, where they accumalate water and now also see vegetables growing there. This has resulted in an increase in income too." "Any effort that comes in with public participation brings many changes," he added.

He brought to notice about a person who was termed an example for Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan as well as Jai Anusandhan. He was identified as Shivaji Shamrao Dole from Nashik, Maharashtra, who is a farmer, ex-serviceman, and a contributor in the growth agro industry.

PM Modi announced hashtag 'Museum Memories' and asked people to share their memories of witnessing any museum under it on social media. "This will strengthen the connection of Indians with our glorious culture," he said.

New Parliament Building Inauguration by PM Modi

The talk marked mark yet another significant event by PM Modi on the day along with the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi performed a grand puja and havan there along with LS Speaker Om Birla, followed by the installation of Sengol in the Lok Sabha. These events were held ahead of the actual ceremony scheduled later in the day, at 12 noon.