Mann Ki Baat: WATCH PM Modi's 101st episode of monthly radio programme at 11 AM today

Mann Ki Baat: WATCH PM Modi's 101st episode of monthly radio program at 11 AM today |

On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 101st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The talk would be aired at 11 am on Sunday. This would mark yet another significant event by PM Modi on the day along with the ongoing inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

WATCH LIVE:

The previous episode of Mann Ki Baat was the 100th one. It was held on April 30, 2023. The Government of India issued a special commemorative ₹100 coin to mark the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme.

100th episode

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

He said that Mann ki Baat gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him. "Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people. Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in "Mann Ki Baat" became people's movements," he said.

About Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is PM Modi's famous radio programme in which he addresses the various issues that matter to the nation and even interacts with his citizens.

To the unversed, the programme first went live on October 3, 2014, after PM Modi won the elections and formed the government.

Be it Swachh Bharat Mission, water conservation, Fit India, exams or women empowerment, the prime minister has addressed on most topic during his talk, concerning the general happenings during the date of the show.