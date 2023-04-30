Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio programme today

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio program today | Narendra Modi'S official website

Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on April 30 which was aired at 11 am in a live broadcast across the country and various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The talk started on October 3, 2014, and became a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

As it turned 100, FPJ brings to you some must-know topics covered in the latest address on Sunday. Check out 8 top quotes that were the highlights of PM Modi's radio programme today.

(1) "Mann ki Baat gave me solution to connect with people, it's not merely a programme but faith, spiritual journey to me."

(2) "I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I got emotional while reading your them."

(3) "Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in Mann ki Baat became public movements."

(4) "Selfie with Daughter" campaign is not about technology or anything else, but about “daughters.”

(5) "In this programme, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode."

(6) Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups.

(7)"Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean."

(8) "This year, where we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are also presiding over the G-20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich Diverse Global Cultures along with education has become stronger."