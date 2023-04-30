 Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio programme today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio programme today

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio programme today

As it turned 100, FPJ brings to you some must-know topics covered in the latest address on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio program today | Narendra Modi'S official website

Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode on April 30 which was aired at 11 am in a live broadcast across the country and various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The talk started on October 3, 2014, and became a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

As it turned 100, FPJ brings to you some must-know topics covered in the latest address on Sunday. Check out 8 top quotes that were the highlights of PM Modi's radio programme today.

(1) "Mann ki Baat gave me solution to connect with people, it's not merely a programme but faith, spiritual journey to me."

(2) "I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I got emotional while reading your them."

Read Also
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' 100th episode to go global with live broadcast at UN headquarters
article-image

(3) "Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in Mann ki Baat became public movements."

(4) "Selfie with Daughter" campaign is not about technology or anything else, but about “daughters.”

(5) "In this programme, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode."

(6) Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups.

(7)"Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean."

(8) "This year, where we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are also presiding over the G-20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich Diverse Global Cultures along with education has become stronger."

Read Also
PM Modi Top 10 quotes from Rajya Sabha: 'Ek akela kitno par bhaari'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress is another name for betrayal,' says Modi during rally in...

Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress is another name for betrayal,' says Modi during rally in...

India: IMD issues orange weather alert in 16 states/UTs on Sunday and Monday; heavy rains,...

India: IMD issues orange weather alert in 16 states/UTs on Sunday and Monday; heavy rains,...

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio programme today

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: 8 Top quotes from PM Modi's special radio programme today

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police provides security to all 7 complainants

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police provides security to all 7 complainants

Punjab tragedy: 11 killed, several ill due gas leak in Ludhiana factory; ‘All possible help being...

Punjab tragedy: 11 killed, several ill due gas leak in Ludhiana factory; ‘All possible help being...