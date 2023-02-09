PM Modi Top 10 quotes from Rajya Sabha: 'Ek akela kitno par bhaari'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after raising some important points and jibes at the Opposition parties.

The PM delivered the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the upper House, after ripping into the Opposition a day before in the Lok Sabha.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address in the RS.

On India's development

"To ensure that cent percent beneficiaries avail the welfare schemes, and that cent percent benefit reaches to them, we chose a path of 'Saturation'. Our govt marches on such a path of honesty that 'Saturation' is the true 'Secularism' for it."

"Record investment has been done in the infrastructure sector, thus creating employment opportunities for the people."

"Our government is committed towards empowerment of women. Initiatives like Har Ghar Sauchalay Yojana, Matru Vandana & Beti Bachao Beti Padhao are helping them on large scale today".

"90,000 Startups have opened opportunities for jobs for people. From April to November 2022, more than one crore people have enrolled under the EPFO payroll."

"In the country, we identified 110 districts. The education, infrastructure, and health of these districts have improved as a result of continued focus and performance evaluation. More than three crore tribals have benefited from this"

"Our priority is the common public, and this is why we made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country"

"The DBT Scheme has enabled the transfers worth ₹27 lakh crore to the accounts of beneficiaries. The transparency brought has saved ₹2 lakh crore of the nation from seeping into the 'wrong ecosystem'. The JAM Trinity has been truly transformative."

Modi attacks Congress

"Desh dekh rha hai ki ek akela kitno par bhari pad rha hai"

"Sinner Congress trying to fool the country"

"Opposition is against science, technology; they are not bothered about country, but only about their politics"

