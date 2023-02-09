Budget Session: As PM Modi speaks in RS, Oppn shouts: 'Modi-Adani Bhai, Bhai, JPC se jaanch karao'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House with slogans demanding formation of JPC on Adani row.

The Opposition MPs raised slogans saying , "Modi-Adani bhai bhai, JPC see jaanch karao [Adani-Modi are brothers, We demand JPC probe]."

Responding to the MPs calls, PM said, "I want to tell these MPs (Oppostion MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom." He further said that Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's bastion was developed under Modi government.

"Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. 1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank a/c have opened in Karnataka incl over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain," said PM Modi.

Further training guns at the grand old party Congress, he said that the voters are rejecting you, why cry about it in the Parliament. He said that the party's priorities and intention failed India.

“They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. Our priority is the common public, and this is the reason we made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country,” PM Modi said.

Speaking further in the session, he said, "We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale."

Speaking on secularism, he said, "True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries."

"We identified 110 aspiration districts in the country. Education, infrastructure, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than 3 crore tribals," PM Modi said on tribal development.

