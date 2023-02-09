e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Modi ji aadmi hai khaas, isliye unke saat hai Ramdas': Ramdas Athawale's poem in the Parliament goes viral; WATCH VIDEO

'Modi ji aadmi hai khaas, isliye unke saat hai Ramdas': Ramdas Athawale's poem in the Parliament goes viral; WATCH VIDEO

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday presented a political poem that left the House in laughter gags. What did he say through his poetic format? Check it out below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Ramdas Athawale's poem in the Parliament goes viral |
On Wednesday, Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale presented a political poem that left the House in laughter gags. His words took a poetic dig at Rahul Gandhi and hinted Ramdas' support for PM Modi.

In a short clip doing the rounds on the internet, we can hear Athawale saying, "Congress walon jitni badani hai utni badao daadi, lekin Modi ji ki bahut hi hai majboot body... Congress ki kaisi chalegi unke saamne gaadi? (Congressmen may grow their beards but PM Modi has a strong body...How could Congress may their way)"

Later, the RPI leader hails PM Modi a little more as he says, "Modi ji aadmi hai khaas (special), isliye unke saat hai Ramdas (thus, Ramdas stands with him)."

Watch video:

article-image

