Go Corona Go & more: 5 Ramdas Athawale poems on COVID-19

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak hit India, people across the nation invented different ways of dealing with the fear that followed in its wake—apart from following the usual social distancing and maintaining a personal hygiene regime, of course.
From ‘corona bhajans’ to ‘Gau Mutra Party’, Indians found ways to cope with the pandemic. Why, even our effervescent Union Minister for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, gave us plenty of reasons to smile. While the country awaits for COVID-19 vaccine, Ramdas Athawale chose to divide extra time between his ministerial responsibilities, family and, of course, literary pursuits. The minister who is rather famous for his poems, penned a rocking new medical anthem, 'Go, Corona Go', to boost the morale of his fellow citizens. But, that not even a drop in the ocean from Athawale’s creative couplets.
Here are 5 Ramdas Athawale poems on COVID-19:
1. Athawale appealed to the citizens to remain indoors by citing a poem, 'Don't take advice from Rome, stay at home' followed by his popular 'go Corona go' chant.
2. He also recited a poem on how lockdown is helping India fight coronavirus. "Saare duniya mein corona ko daraya hai, par lockdown ne Bharat ko bachaya hai. Yaha naach raha hai corona, lekin tum usse mein mat harona, corona ko mat darrona, corona ko jaldhi marona."
3. He also penned a poem saying he knows corona will ‘go’ from India soon. "Mujhe nahi maloom tha ke corona yahan tak aayega, lekni mujhe maloom hai ki corona yahan se jaldi chala jayega, lockdown hi corona ko marega. Hum ghar mein rahenge toh corona humse haarega."
4. The Union Minister for Social Justice also penned down a poem in which he urged people to stay at home and clean their houses. "Koi na nikle road par, main binti karta hoon haath jodkar. Ghar mein rahkar saaf rakho apna ghar, Fir corona se naho hoga hume darr."
5. Speaking about how his ‘Go Corona Go’ chant helped India, he later wrote a poem justifying his chant. "Corona Go yeh maine diya tha naara, issliye jaag gaya tha Bharat saara. Corona kaise chamak raha hai jaise taara, ek din hum baja denge uske baara."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)