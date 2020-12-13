Go Corona Go & more: 5 Ramdas Athawale poems on COVID-19

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak hit India, people across the nation invented different ways of dealing with the fear that followed in its wake—apart from following the usual social distancing and maintaining a personal hygiene regime, of course.

From ‘corona bhajans’ to ‘Gau Mutra Party’, Indians found ways to cope with the pandemic. Why, even our effervescent Union Minister for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, gave us plenty of reasons to smile. While the country awaits for COVID-19 vaccine, Ramdas Athawale chose to divide extra time between his ministerial responsibilities, family and, of course, literary pursuits. The minister who is rather famous for his poems, penned a rocking new medical anthem, 'Go, Corona Go', to boost the morale of his fellow citizens. But, that not even a drop in the ocean from Athawale’s creative couplets.