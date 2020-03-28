Watch: After 'Go Corona, Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale comes up with a slew of 'coronavirus' poems

After giving the world the iconic chant - "Go Corona, Corona Go" in these horrid times, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Ramdas Athawale, has come up with a slew of poems related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 28,377 lives and infected 617,288 people globally so far.

A video of the minister reciting his newly-made poems has gone viral on the internet. Here are the poems by Ramdas Athawale:

"Corona ne sare duniya ko gher liya hai, lekin Bharat ne corona ko sahi uttar de diya hai, corona ne sare manav jaati ko pareshan kiya hai, isliye sare duniya ne corona ke taraf dhyan diya hai."

"Sare duniya mein corona ne ahankar machaya hai, lekin lockdown ne Bharat ko bachaya hai."

"Yaha nach raha hai corona, lekin tum usme mat haro na, corona ko mat daro na, corona ko jald hi maro na."

"Sabhi logo ko yaha corona ke baare mein jagana hai, lekin corona ko yaha se jaldi se bhagana hai, sanitizer aur mask ko mangana hai, ghar ghar valo ko hume jagana hai."

"Saamne aya hai corona, unko jald hi maro na, corona se mat haro na."

Watch Video: