Watch: Ramdas Athawale has a sequel for 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and it's giving us hope in these dark times

After giving us the iconic "Go Corona, Corona Go" - the anthem to chant amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 13,598 lives and infecting 316,067 people globally, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, Ramdas Athawale, has come up with its sequel.
Recently, the meme-lord Athawale, was seen mouthing his poem, which goes:
"Go Corona, Corona Go ye maine diya tha nara
Isiliye jag gaya tha bharat sara
Aur ye corona 120 desko me chamak raha hai tara
Ek din main bajaunga corona ke bara"
Watch Video:
Earlier in February, the Union Minister was seen chanting "Go Corona, Corona Go" at a prayer meet at Mumbai's Gateway of India. Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and some Buddhist monks were also present for the meet which was to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.
Watch Video:
After going immensely viral, Athwale's "Go Corona, Corona Go" also got its foot-tapping trance remix and a Dub Sharma mix.
Meanwhile, 341 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in India. The Centre decided to lockdown 75 districts amidst the pandemic. "Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19," an official press release by the Government said.
