Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, traffic diversions issued in SoBo, Andheri; check routes here

Due to a planned public function on February 10, traffic will be affected in parts of the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police announced via a tweet today.

The traffic police in a tweet today said that the traffic around Colaba, Regal Junction and P Dmello road to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be slightly affected from 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow,

Furthermore, traffic from the domestic airport to Marol via the elevated road will be slightly altered from 4 pm - 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mumbai tomorrow

The diversions are likely due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Mumbai.

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 9, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off two Vande Bharat trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 10 at 2.45 p.m. He will be arriving from Lucknow and straight from the airport he will head towards CSMT.

He will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project. Thereafter, at around 4:30 PM, he will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah being run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.

