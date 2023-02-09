e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAhead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, traffic diversions issued in SoBo, Andheri; check routes here

Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, traffic diversions issued in SoBo, Andheri; check routes here

The Mumbai Traffic Police announced the diversions via Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |
Follow us on

Due to a planned public function on February 10, traffic will be affected in parts of the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police announced via a tweet today.

The traffic police in a tweet today said that the traffic around Colaba, Regal Junction and P Dmello road to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be slightly affected from 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow,

Furthermore, traffic from the domestic airport to Marol via the elevated road will be slightly altered from 4 pm - 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mumbai tomorrow

The diversions are likely due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off two Vande Bharat trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 10 at 2.45 p.m. He will be arriving from Lucknow and straight from the airport he will head towards CSMT.

He will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project. Thereafter, at around 4:30 PM, he will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah being run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.

Read Also
Thane's Kopri bridge to be opened for traffic today
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, traffic diversions issued in SoBo, Andheri; check routes here

Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, traffic diversions issued in SoBo, Andheri; check routes here

Thane's Kopri bridge to be opened for traffic today

Thane's Kopri bridge to be opened for traffic today

Bombay HC green flags Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, rejects plea by Godrej & Boyce...

Bombay HC green flags Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, rejects plea by Godrej & Boyce...

Thane: RPF constable kills officer in Kalyan for halting his increment; arrested

Thane: RPF constable kills officer in Kalyan for halting his increment; arrested

Long queues at Mumbai international airport; CSMIA responds

Long queues at Mumbai international airport; CSMIA responds