Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes 'Udan' As IAF Aircraft C295 Test Lands At Newly-Laid Runway; Watch Video

In a significant milestone for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Indian Air Force's (IAF) C295 aircraft successfully conducted a test landing at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Friday. This event has ignited the aspirations of millions of residents in the region, marking a pivotal step in the operational readiness of the much-anticipated airport.
About C295 Aircraft
The C295, a versatile transport aircraft, was piloted by a skilled crew from the IAF, who executed the test landing with precision. The aircraft touched down on the freshly laid runway, showcasing the airport's readiness to handle various types of aircraft. The successful test landing not only demonstrates the airport's capability but also highlights the collaborative efforts between the IAF and the airport authorities to ensure top-notch aviation safety and infrastructure standards.
Statement Of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Expressing his elation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The successful test landing of the IAF's C295 is a testament to our commitment to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the region.”
“I am happy that the aircraft test landed ahead of the auspicious day of Dussehra. This is a Dussehra gift to the millions of people of MMR. The day will remain etched in the memories of the people of MMR as well as Maharashtra as an historic one since the aircraft test landed at the NMIA fulfilling the dreams of the people as well as commitment of the state government to deliver its promises. After the project remained stalled for many years, it was our government that streamlined it and made into a reality. I am confident that the commercial operations of NMIA will start by March, 2025 as promised.”
“We are also committed to provide connectivity between the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and NMIA through Metro and the government machinery is working round-the-clock to fulfil the promise. We completed all the projects in time and will ensure that this development is also done before the stipulated time,” Shinde said while taking a dig at the opposition parties.
He also congratulated the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO, the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) and the people of Maharashtra for this fantastic achievement.
Stating that the Greenfield NMIA with state-of-the-art amenities will provide the much-needed boost to the MMR and the state, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the commercial operations at NMIA will start within the specified time.
“Now that the test landing of the aircraft is done, I am sure the commercial operations will start by March 2025. It is a modern airport with four inter-connected terminals and two parallel runways and will cater to around 9 crore people. It will be a game changer for the MMR as well as the state of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis added.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
About The Navi Mumbai International Airport
The Navi Mumbai International Airport, a crucial infrastructural project, is expected to significantly decongest CSMIA in Mumbai. With the city's burgeoning population and increasing air traffic, the new airport promises to alleviate the pressure on CSMIA, providing a seamless travel experience for passengers.
Residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas have long awaited the operationalization of this airport, which is poised to boost the local economy, generate employment, and enhance connectivity. The successful test landing of the C295 has further fuelled their optimism, as it signals the nearing completion of the project.
NMIA, one of the largest greenfield international airports under development in the country, is planned to handle 90 million passengers (90 MPPA) and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. The second international airport in MMR is planned as a major gateway to the country and will operate as part of an urban dual airport system along with the existing CSMIA.