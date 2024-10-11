Navi Mumbai: 6 Police Personnel Suspended For Corruption, Including Senior Inspector From NRI Coastal Police Station Arrested for Bribery

Senior police inspector Satish Kadam (55) from NRI Coastal police station | FPJ

In a span of three days, six corrupt police personnel from the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate were exposed after they were caught indulging in malpractices. All the six of them including senior police inspector Satish Kadam (55) from NRI Coastal police station have been suspended by Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe. He has also issued a warning to all the staff of Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate to be mindful about their duties and responsibilities and refrain from indulging in any malpractices. “They have been advised to their rightful duties and not fall prey to any illegal activities. Strict action will be taken against anyone found indulging in such activities. We have suspended all the six of them caught in last few days,” Bharambe said.

He has also urged to public to not pay any heed to such demands. “If any citizen faces any such demand of bribe or extortion by any policemen, they should immediately report about it and not pay any heed to such demands,” he further said.

Three constables attached to Head Quarters of Navi Mumbai police department were suspended on Tuesday after a FIR was filed against them with Nerul police on the allegation of extorting money from a gas delivery man. The constables identified as Swapnil Devare, Vishal Dakhne and Sachin Borkar, were deployed on escort duty and were using the Black Scorpio used in escort duty of VIPs. Along with these three, two others too were there in the jeep who did not step out for the extortion and hence no FIR was registered against them but disciplinary action was.

Meanwhile, Kadam was arrested on Tuesday night by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. Kadam, who was in charge of the building collapse that happened at Shahbaz Village in Belapur has been accused of harassing the son of one of the accuseds of the building collapse case for bribe, failing which he had threatened to file more cases against his father. The ACB team had nabbed Kadam red-handed while taking the bribe at Ulwe. The inspector was caught by the ACB from outside his house at Ulwe on Tuesday. Kadam, who was the incharge of NRI Coastal police, has now a case registered against him at the same police station.