Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Joyride Turns Tragic As Unlicensed Driver Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake; 1 Dead, 1 Injured

One died and another was injured after six Engineering college who were on a joyride in car, hits a divider and over turns in a bid to save itself from a pothole. While trying to avoid a pothole on the road leading to Gurudwara in Kharghar, the driver of the car- Arnav Birari (18)- mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to collide with the road divider and overturn.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when Birari and his other five friends from NMIM College in Kharghar decided to go on a joy ride in the car belonging to father of Birari. The deceased student was identified as Darsh Jain (18), while the one who received injuries was Yash Maurya (18). The others in the car were, Paik Sawariya (18), Kumari Agrim Parashar (18) and complainant in the case Atharv Rawat (18). All of them were first-year Computer Engineering students at N.M.I.M College in Kharghar.

Birari had brought his father’s Wagon R car to college on October 8. Around 1:15 pm, he took five fellow students for a drive in Kharghar. While driving on the road in front of a Gurudwara, he attempted to avoid a pothole. When he turned the steering wheel to the right, the car scraped against the road divider. According to police, Birari got confused and instead of applying the brake, he applied the accelerator, causing the car to speed uncontrollably forward and collide with the road divider, resulting in the car overturning.

When the car overturned, a stone meant for the construction of the divider, hit the rear right side window glass due to which the stone hit on the head of Jain causing him severe head injury. All the students managed to come out of the car and pulled Jain out and rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Following the initial investigation, Kharghar police found that the driver, Birari, did not have a driving license and registered a case against him for his reckless driving without a permit and negligence that caused death.