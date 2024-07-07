Navi Mumbai: 2 Motorcyclists Dead And One Injured In Separate Road Accidents; Drivers Detained

Navi Mumbai: 2 Motorcyclist Dead And One Injured In Separate Road Accident; Drivers Detained | Representative Image

Two motorcyclists died and a young man was injured in two separate accidents reported in Navi Mumbai on Friday night. The first accident was reported on the old Mumbai-Pune route while the accident was reported on Uran Phata to Ulwe route. The police have detained the drivers responsible for both the accidents.

In the first accident which took place on Friday night near Kon village in Panvel, Sriram Kannan Pillai (29) was coming towards Panvel on his motor bike along with his friend pillion rider Dipesh Dhone (22), from Devaloli in Panvel. At this time, when his motorcycle was in front of the Times Bar at Kon Gaon, the trailer driver ahead of him suddenly took his trailer to the right. Due to this action of the trailer driver, Pillai's motorcycle dashed on the trailer. Pillai and Dhone both fell off the bike killing Pillai on the spot, as he came under the rear tyres of the trailer. Dhone received injures in the accident and is undergoing treatment. Panvel Taluka police registered a case against the trailer driver identified as Jaggu Kol and detained him.

In another accident reported, Umesh Siddheshwar Parihar (34) died which took place near Apollo Hospital in Belapur around 10:30 on Friday night. The accident happened when Parihar was traveling from Uran Phata to Ulwe on his motorbike. He rammed onto a dumper that was parked on the road side near CBD Railway over Bridge near Apollo Hospital. The impact of the crash was such that he died on the spot and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

CBD Belapur police registered a case against the dumper driver Rajesh Kumar Soni and detained him. “It was found that the dumper driver had parked his vehicle negligently without any warning or signages which caused Parihar to not notice the dumper and he crashed,” a police officer from CBD Belapur police station said.